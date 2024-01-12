Preventing the spread of viruses and influenzas recently has become a renewed focus as cases have begun to rise.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has said there has been a substantial increase in the number of respiratory illnesses and hospitalisations in the first week of the year, which is leading to increased pressure on hospitals.

So far this winter season, there have been 8,652 cases of Covid-19, a total of 6,747 cases of RSV and 4,931 cases of influenza.

The Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA) Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair, Teresa Roche has urged people to help limit the spread of Covid 19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Roche encourages people to follow HSE guidelines for Covid-19 and to seek medical advice if required for viruses.

The HSE is advising anyone who have symptoms of Covid-19 or flu and who feel unwell to stay at home until 48 hours after your symptoms are mostly or fully gone and to avoid contact with other people, especially people at higher risk from Covid.

According to the HSE national programme for emergency medicine, Dr. Gerry McCarthy, the HSE are expecting infectious disease to peak in the next week or two.

Dr. McCarthy said that anyone attending a hospital at the moment with symptoms of respiratory illness should wear a mask.

Farm Family and Social Affairs

Roche, from Co. Galway, succeeds Alice Doyle as chair of the IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee.

Roche said she looked forward to working with the committee and thanked Alice Doyle for her work and commitment in the role.

“We will have a very busy agenda with the range of issues that we cover,” she said after her election.

“Initially, my focus will be on services for mental health; pensions for farm families; and encouraging greater involvement of women in farming.”

Doyle, who was elected IFA deputy president last month, assumed office on Tuesday, January 9 at the 69th annual general meeting (AGM) of the association.