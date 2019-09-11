Reminder: Big Irish Fendt ‘Field Days’ have kicked off

A “major display and demonstration of Fendt tractors and machinery” is running near Dublin today and tomorrow (September 11 and 12).

The so-called ‘Fendt Field Days’ are taking place at Ballyboughal (Eircode: A41 TR25).

The gates open at 10:00am and the event runs until 5:00pm each day.

Fendt area sales manager for Ireland and Northern Ireland – Sean Gorman – explained: “We are not just about ‘big tractors that don’t go wrong’; we have worked for many years to establish ourselves at the pinnacle of quality and reliability in the world of farm machinery too.

We feel that Fendt customers – both existing and potential – appreciate a broader and more in-depth experience of the range than is possible at a traditional trade show.

“It’s an opportunity to meet the team and talk to the product specialists.”

Advertisement

The event also serves as the Irish launch of the latest (MAN-powered) Fendt 900 Vario series tractors.

According to Sean, there are also opportunities to test-drive 200, 300 and 500 Vario series tractors – some with front loaders.

Close to the top end of the spectrum is an MT series (tracked) machine. Grass equipment present includes mowers, tedders, rakes, balers and forage wagons.

Sprayers include trailed and self-propelled versions.

The demonstration site is split into ‘field stations’, where different activities are centred. Precautions have been taken to guard against inclement weather; there’s a “large marquee” on-site.