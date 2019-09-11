Offal outed: Healy-Rae condemns ‘bully-boy tactics’ in Cork

“Bully-boy tactics” implemented by a beef factory have been criticised by independent TD for Kerry Danny Healy-Rae.

In a statement, the independent TD said that he had found offal placed near the gates of the meat factory in Bandon, Co. Cork, when he visited a farmer picket line there.

Commenting today, Wednesday, September 11, deputy Healy-Rae said: “I visited the factory gates of the meat plant in Bandon yesterday evening to meet with the farmers protesting there and I was appalled at what I was met with.

Offal has been placed inside the factory gates; I am condemning these deplorable bully-boy tactics by the management of the beef factory where offal is placed somewhere inside the gates to try and stink the farmers out of their protests.

The Kerry TD said he has contacted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to seek that this be investigated.

Advertisement

In addition, he said he has contacted the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, “to ask that he gets involved as it is time that this matter was resolved”.

Stakeholder meetings to take place this evening

Earlier today, it was revealed that Minister Michael Creed has issued invites to all stakeholders in the beef sector to speak with him today, Wednesday, September 11, it is understood.

The minister extended the invites to all sides in the sector in an effort to resolve the ongoing beef impasse currently at play, with meetings between Minister Creed and the original stakeholders planned to take place this evening, according to a Government source.