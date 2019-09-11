Beef Plan to mount protest at Musgrave’s centre in Cork today

A “peaceful protest” will be mounted by the Beef Plan Movement today, Wednesday, September 11, at Musgrave’s Distribution Centre, Ballyphehane, Co. Cork.

The protest is set to commence at 2:00pm.

Speaking to AgriLand, the Beef Plan’s south-west chairman Dermot O’Brien said: “The retailers need to come on board for the talks now.

They’re holding fast – like the rest of them – and we want them to come on board now.

O’Brien was referring to today’s move by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, who issued invites to all stakeholders in the beef sector to speak with him today.

According to a Government source, the minister extended the invites to all sides in the sector in an effort to resolve the ongoing beef impasse currently at play, with meetings between Minister Creed and the original stakeholders planned to take place at the Department of Agriculture this evening.

MII participation

O’Brien added the Beef Plan is hopeful that Meat Industry Ireland (MII) will also participate in today’s talks.

He stressed: “There can be no more time wasting here, these talks have to be constructive.

All injunctions and legal threats must be removed.

He noted that Minister Creed has been successful at reconvening talks and added that the Beef Plan Movement “commends Minister Creed on his efforts” in seeking a resolution to the current impasse.

Concluding, O’Brien said: “We want positive proposals and constructive discussion this evening and we hope a resolution can be brought about in this evening’s talks.”