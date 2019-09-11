Joyce pulls out of IFA vice presidency race

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA’s) Connacht regional chairman Padraic Joyce has confirmed that he is pulling out of the race to become IFA deputy president.

Joyce – who announced his intentions to run for the position at the end of July – confirmed to AgriLand that he has withdrawn his intentions today, Wednesday, September 11.

He explained to AgriLand that he has pulled out of the race “for personal reasons”.

To date, only one candidate stands in the race to become vice president of the lobby group – Brian Rush – however, the IFA’s national environmental chairman, Thomas Cooney, had announced intentions to run for the position but stood back when his fellow countyman and IFA rural development chairman, Joe Brady, from Co. Cavan, expressed interest in running for president.

Cooney is currently Brady’s campaign manager, but IFA sources in neighbouring counties and further afield have said Cooney would be “a strong contender” for the role of vice president.

The farm organisation’s presidential elections are due to take place later this year.

President

Currently, four candidates stand in the race to become the next president of the IFA.

Co. Tipperary’s Tim Cullinane, IFA national treasurer;

Co. Wicklow’s Angus Woods, IFA’s national livestock chairman;

Co. Cavan’s Joe Brady, IFA’s rural development chairman;

Co. Cork’s John Coughlan, IFA’s Munster regional chairman. They are as follows:

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further updates on the IFA’s presidential race.