The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has welcomed the relaunch of the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) by Minister for Environment, Climate and Communication Eamon Ryan and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Speaking at the relaunch event in Dublin, IrBEA CEO Seán Finan said: “We welcome the relaunch of the SSRH scheme for biomass and anaerobic digestion (AD) heat systems.

“Since the scheme opened in 2019, over 30 projects have been completed and are currently in receipt of the biomass operational aid.

“It is hoped that the relaunch and widening of the scheme will invigorate its mobilisation and the renewable heat sector in Ireland.

“With a broadened scope to include emission trading scheme (ETS) heat users, we strongly encourage non-domestic heat users to consider applying for this scheme and install a biomass heating system through the SSRH which will deliver long-term environmental and economic benefits,” he added.

Biomass heat systems

In addition to the 30 biomass installations commissioned and receiving regular payments under the SSRH, there are 70 more in receipt of letters of offer to progress their projects.

The installations in receipt of payments are spread across the agriculture, industry, nursing homes, hotels and leisure centre sectors.

IrBEA has said that biomass heating is unique in supporting rural communities, delivering not only cost savings to the user, but also ensuring that the money spent on fuel is distributed to local forest owners and a local supply chain.

According to IrBEA, the success of the SSRH scheme and broad uptake depends on:

A streamlined and efficient application and administration system within SEAI;

A dedicated press and promotional campaign by SEAI with assistance from stakeholders promoting solid biomass as a decarbonisation option for commercial heating requirements for Irish businesses;

Ongoing promotion of solid biomass as a business heat decarbonisation option by Minister Ryan similar to his current strong advocacy for other technologies;

Consideration of the potential need for an additional fifth tier of tariff payments to make it attractive to larger energy users to avail of the scheme in line with the broadening of the scope to the ETS sector.

The potential for the growth and development of the solid biomass heating sector in Ireland is huge, IrBEA added.

In the last two years, Europe has seen huge growth in the deployment of solid biomass heating technology across domestic, commercial and industrial users.

IrBEA has stated that solid biomass is a by-product of sustainable forest management and sustainable lumber manufacturing; it is a proven, low-cost and sustainable energy source, mobilised through local supply chains, providing jobs and employment opportunities in Ireland. Pictured at the relaunch of the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) at the Iveagh Garden Hotel, Dublin were: (L-R) Noel Gavigan technical executive IrBEA; Seán Finan CEO IrBEA with environment minister, Eamon Ryan

Speaking at the launch Noel Gavigan, IrBEA technical executive said: “There is significant potential to decarbonise non-domestic heat users from fossil fuels to renewable biomass sources supported by the SSRH scheme.

“We welcome the proposed widening of the SSRH to the Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) sector; this is currently awaiting state aid approval from the EU and needs to be approved as quickly as possible.

“In IrBEA, we continue to promote best practice in the solid biomass heating sector by the use of quality certified wood fuel through our Wood Fuel Quality Assurance Scheme (WFQA) and best practice by IrBEA’s register of biomass heating system designers and installers.”