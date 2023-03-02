Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has labelled the proposed biogas plant in Gort, Co. Galway a “totally unsuitable development”, and called for discussions to be held on the topic at EU level.

The MEP tabled an amendment to a resolution on the availability of fertilisers and biogas in the EU, which was already being debated.

His amendment, which was defeated, called for the European Commission to boost the deployment of small- and medium-scale biogas plants and requested that this be done with “advance consultation” with communities in the areas where plants are proposed.

The Midlands North West representative has also put the concerns of locals in writing, asking the commission to investigate the proposed plant’s consistency with EU environmental directives.

“A number of constituents in Gort and my Sinn Féin colleague in Galway East, Louis O’Hara, have raised concerns with me regarding the proposed biogas plant on the outskirts of the town,” said MacManus.

“The local community has been fundraising for a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for the plant, and I want to commend them for their efforts to halt this totally unsuitable development.

“There is a long list of legitimate concerns if this proposed development goes ahead,” McManus added.

According to the MEP, chief among these concerns is the proximity to the plant to Gort town. He said that the proposed site is “only a few hundred metres” away and is “very close to nearby homes”.

“This raises health concerns about harmful emissions from the plant and the potential for pungent odours from the plant to be present in the town.

“It could have a devastating impact on the daily lives of people in the community and poses a threat to the environment given that the plant is located right beside the Gort river and nearby special areas of conservation,” he added.

Community engagement on biogas plant

Another point of grief for the local community is the lack of engagement before the proposal, said the MEP.

He said that biogas has an important role to play in the provision of sustainable energy but reiterated that these plants must be developed in “appropriate locations following consultation with local communities”.

“This development should not go ahead and I am hopeful that there will be a positive outcome to the judicial review being pursued by the community.

“They have my full support and I will continue to work on this issue at European level in the time ahead,” he concluded.