Tributes have been paid to the “highly-regarded” Kilkenny dairy farmer, Cathal Moran who passed away on Tuesday (February 28) following a brief illness.

Farming in Skeoughvosteen, Cathal was known as a progressive dairy farmer who was committed to working sustainably and was a pioneer of on-farm solar energy.

He served for over 15 years on the Tirlán representative structure and has represented the Barrowvale region on the co-op’s council since 2017.

Cathal was among the 11 Tirlán farmers in the Living Proof Future Farm joint programme with Teagasc and hosted the sustainability programme launch on his farm in November 2019.

He participated as an ambassador for the National Dairy Council (NDC) and featured in the national media to highlight how farmers are addressing environmental challenges.

Cathal also hosted the 2017 Irish Grassland Association (IGA) summer tour.

Chair of Tirlán, John Murphy said that Cathal was an innovative and ambitious dairy farmer who was always keen to push the boundaries and explore new opportunities.

“On behalf of the board of Tirlán, I would like to express my condolences to Grainne, Sorcha, Roisin and Daire and the extended Moran family on the passing of Cathal.

“He was a highly regarded and influential member of our council, who always made a well-considered and constructive contribution.

“He was always passionate about his co-op. As recently as last October, he travelled to the USA with our council, which he really enjoyed,” Murphy said.

Cathal will be reposing at his home in Curraghlane, Skeoughvosteen today (Thursday, March 2) from 2:00p.m until 8:00p.m, with prayers at 7:30p.m.

The Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11:00a.m at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen, after which Cathal will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.