The mobilisation of biomass feedstocks is set to become increasingly important as Ireland’s bioeconomy continues to develop, the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) have said.

This was one of a number of points that the association raised in a detailed submission which was made on behalf of its members to the recent Bioeconomy Action Plan consultation.

It’s submission highlighted the “crucial role” that bioenergy will play, and outlined the importance of solid biomass, biogas or biomethane, biofuels and biochar in achieving that.

The association stated that many IrBEA members are already active in the biomass feedstocks space, but added that a pipeline of expertise and talent is required to service the needs of the emerging sector.

Enhanced activities within the higher education institutions around the country are required in order to ensure this, said the association.

Communication around bioenergy should also be rolled out to build a ground-up understanding which will ultimately help “to embed the bioeconomy across all walks of life”.

“The potential for the growth of a mainstream bioeconomy in Ireland is huge, with bioenergy being a key enabler of this potential,” said Stephen McCormack, project executive at IrBEA.

“For this growth to be realised, a carefully developed, actionable and resourced action plan is required from government.

“This will require ongoing collaboration across a wide range of stakeholders and departments, continuous focus at scaling technologies and processes beyond the lab and a sustained outreach campaign targeting all,” he said.

According to the association, many people are unknowingly actively involved in the “bioeconomy space”, including farmers, foresters, biofuel producers, technology providers and researchers.

“The bioeconomy and the bioenergy sector are intrinsically linked and wholly complimentary,” stated Seán Finan, IrBEA CEO.

“The successful development of a bioeconomy here in Ireland will depend first and foremost on the mobilisation of biomass feedstock.

“Current government policy does not strongly focus on the development of biomass supply chains with favourable incentives and supports. Biomass supply chains have potential to be evolved and diversify into the future to satisfy a growing bioeconomy as it develops and matures,” he stated.

According to Finan, the potential of a bioeconomy simply will not be realised without these supply chains.

The IrBEA representatives said that the associations submission was key to demonstrate its ongoing involvement in the development of a successful bioenergy sector.

“We will also seek to assist and inform others who are looking to new and exciting diversification opportunities, everyone from our farming members right up to other members involved in research and development.

“A well-developed Bioeconomy Action Plan will enable the sector to flourish,” concluded McCormack.