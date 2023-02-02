The debate on whether it is best to control weeds by mechanical or chemical means rumbles on, leaving machinery companies in something of a quandary as to which horse to back.

Kverneland, has now covered both with the purchase of BC Technique of France, which sells its equipment under the brand name Phenix Agrosystem.

Weed control by hoe

Phenix Agrosystem is described as a leading producer of tine harrows, inter-row cultivators, rotary hoes, and guidance interfaces. The Helios rotary hoe is designed to take out weeds above seed depth

These implements were developed for organic farming but are now finding themselves moving into the mainstream as restrictions on herbicide use become more stringent.

Phenix Agrosystem is by no means the only company to tread this path, what it does have to offer though, are two camera guided ‘interface’ units which sit between the tractor and the hoe, guiding the implement down the rows independently of the tractor.

The guidance systems can be used in conjunction with any make of implement

These guidance solutions, called Lynx and and X-Green, remove the need to invest in separate systems for each implement, although they will require their own cameras attached to the frame.

Phenix trial farm

Kubota is now showing great enthusiasm in taking on board digital technology, so this is obviously an attractive product to have Kverneland add to its portfolio, as the company swings towards digitalisation as an adjunct to its machines.

While other large manufacturers are taking part shares in companies that they see as adding to the overall product range, Kverneland has purchased 100% of BC Technique, giving it full control over the company. Kverneland will have access to a 400ha tillage farm for machine development in central France

Another attractive feature of the deal for Kverneland is that it gains access to a 400ha pilot tillage farm in the Bourgogne region of central France.

It is here that the Phenix Agrosystem implements are designed and tested over a wide variety of soil types and conditions, a resource that could well prove invaluable to its new parent company.