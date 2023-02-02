The N60 road near Facefield in Co. Mayo remains closed this afternoon, following a crash between a livestock truck and a car last night (Wednesday, February 1), which resulted in the deaths of two men.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the Claremorris to Balla road at 11:50p.m. Both occupants of the car, two men in their 20s understood to be from Mayo, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for post-mortem examinations to take place.

The driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The location of the collision is understood to be not far from the junction which leads to Balla Mart.

Works have been ongoing on the N60 between Balla and Claremorris to upgrade road safety and remove bends close to ‘The Beaten Path’, a well-known milestone along the route.

Road diversions

The road is currently still closed with local diversions in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators have been carrying out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.