Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a number of tools from a farmyard in Co. Monaghan.

Officers believe that the items were taken from the farm at Derryledigan, Scotstown between 11:30p.m on Tuesday (January 31) and 11:00a.m yesterday.

The stolen items include a Draper Expert power washer, a Smartmig welder and a 9 inch Hikoki angle grinder, which is green in colour.

Advertisement

In a post on social media, Gardaí in Monaghan said that a Jasic ark welder in a black and orange case, along with a Stihl chainsaw, which had been stripped down, were also taken during the incident.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have information in connection with the theft to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77240 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí

In a separate incident, Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is underway following the suspected theft of sheep in the west of Co. Kerry earlier this month.

Advertisement

It is understood that 31 animals in total were taken from the Castlegregory area on the Dingle Peninsula on Thursday, January 19.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson told Agriland that no arrests have yet been made in the case and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on the day in question, including those who may have dashcam footage, is being asked to contact gardaí.