The farming community is deeply saddened and shocked this evening, Wednesday (February 1) after learning of the untimely passing of Co. Laois farmer and former president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Padraig Walshe.

The organisation told members: “This sad news has come as a great shock to everyone who knew him through the IFA and beyond. May he rest in peace.”

The late Padraig Walshe had a successful career both in farming and farm politics and was well-known and respected in farming communities across both Ireland and Europe.

He previously served as president of Macra na Feirme and was elected president of IFA in December 2005.

He served a four-year term as IFA president from 2006 to 2010. In addition, Padraig Walshe also served as president of COPA (European Farmers’ Union), finishing his term in April 2011.

The Durrow, Co. Laois-based dairy farmer was also a member of the European Economic and Social Committee in Brussels for several years.

The former president of IFA previously served on the board of FBD between 2006 and 2010, and re-joined the board in December 2011.

The late Padraig Walshe was also chairman of Farmer Business Developments plc. and is a Nuffield scholar. He is survived by his wife Ella, and four children.

May he rest in peace.