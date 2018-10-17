Regional budget briefings to take place today

Regional briefings on Budget 2019 are set to take place today (Wednesday, October 17) in Athlone and Kilkenny.

The Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, along with a number of his ministerial colleagues will host discussions on the recently-announced budget.

It is expected that the ministers will outline the key points of Budget 2019 and what they mean for citizens.

Minister Donohue will be joined by the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, for the first budget briefing today.

It will take place in the Athlone Civic Centre, Church Street, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. It is due to get underway at 10:30am.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, and the Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Joe Phelan, will join Minister Donohue in Kilkenny.

Kicking off at 2:00pm, the briefing will take place in the Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle, Co. Kilkenny.

The details of Budget 2019 were announced by Minister Donohue on Tuesday, October 9.