Regional budget briefings to take place today
Regional briefings on Budget 2019 are set to take place today (Wednesday, October 17) in Athlone and Kilkenny.
The Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, along with a number of his ministerial colleagues will host discussions on the recently-announced budget.
It is expected that the ministers will outline the key points of Budget 2019 and what they mean for citizens.
It will take place in the Athlone Civic Centre, Church Street, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. It is due to get underway at 10:30am.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, and the Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Joe Phelan, will join Minister Donohue in Kilkenny.
Kicking off at 2:00pm, the briefing will take place in the Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle, Co. Kilkenny.
During his announcement in the Dail, Minister Donohoe revealed a number of changes for Irish agriculture and he allocated an extra €57 million to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.