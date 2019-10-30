Red diesel stolen from quarry prompts investigations

The theft of a “substantial amount” of red agricultural diesel has led to investigations by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Co. Tyrone this week.

In a statement on the matter, a PSNI spokesperson said:

“Police in Omagh are appealing for information following the report of the theft of fuel at commercial premises at Inisclan Road, Mountfield, on Monday, October 28.

It was reported that sometime between 7:00pm on Saturday, October 26, and 6:30am on Monday October 28, entry was gained to a quarry in the area and a substantial amount of red diesel stolen.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing,” the PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers would ask anyone being offered red diesel in suspicious circumstances or anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 201 28/10/2019.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on: 0800-555-111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” the PSNI statement ended.

Advertisement

Trailer stolen in Donegal

Meanwhile, Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to the theft of a trailer from a premises in Co. Donegal in recent weeks.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer from a home in the Rathmullen area, Co. Donegal on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to local radio station Highland Radio, the trailer is believed to be blue, 12ft long and thought to have a wooden middle platform.

If anyone has any information related to the theft, or if they see a similar trailer advertised for sale, Milford Garda Station can be contacted on: 074-9153060.