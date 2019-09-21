Rathdrum roadside holding enjoys scenic setting

A circa 46ac roadside holding at Clonerkin, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, is for sale by auction.

The lands are located in a picturesque part of south Co. Wicklow, 4km from Ballinaclash, 8km from both Rathdrum and Aughrim. It is close to the Wicklow Way, Greenan maze and farm museum and Brook Lodge and Macreddin Village.

“Rathdrum has a good range of shops, services, amenities, primary and secondary schools; 8km off the M11 at Rathnew and 40 minutes’ drive south of Dublin,” said David Quinn of Quinn Property.

5 divisions

“The holding has good frontage onto the public road and is laid out in five divisions with a central hard-core driveway giving access to all the lands and leads to the site where there was an old farmyard,” he said.

The lands have all been reseeded in the recent past and are in excellent condition, suitable for many agricultural uses.

“The property is well fenced with a natural water supply and the present owner has planted a number of deciduous trees around both the external boundary ditch and some internal ditches. This gives the holding a parkland feel and adds to its privacy and shelter.”

As there was a farmhouse and outbuildings on the lands, it may be possible to obtain planning permission, subject to local authority approval, David said.

The property will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1: circa 22.1ac; Lot 2: circa 23.5ac; and Lot 3: the entire.

The vendors have decided to dispose of the land which will appeal to local farmers as well as someone looking to build on land in a picturesque setting, the agent said.

Steady demand

The guide price is €7,000-8,000/ac. “There is steady demand for land in the Wicklow area, trading between €7,000-10,000/ac,” David said.

The auction will take place in Quinn Property’s Carnew office on Tuesday, October 15, at 3:00pm. Full details are available from Quinn Property, 26 Main Street, Gorey, on: 053-94 80000.