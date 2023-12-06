Raphoe Mart’s Christmas lamb show and sale has continued to improve its trade year in, year out, as seen on Monday, December 4.

In what was called “another good entry”, the show and sale was held in conjunction with the weekly sheep sale at Raphoe Mart in Co. Donegal.

The supreme champion lambs at the show and sale were Texel crosses exhibited by Glenn McConnell that weighed 46kg and was purchased by Ciaran’s Butchers of Raphoe for €285/head.

The reserve champion lambs were also Texel crosses exhibited by Glenn McConnell, weighing 45kg and that were again purchased by Ciaran’s Butchers for €260/head. Martha-Jane McConnell pictured with Ciaran McCullagh of Ciaran’s Butchers, who purchased the supreme and reserve champion lambs Source: Raphoe Livestock Mart

Other prize winners included:

1st prize winning Suffolk cross lambs were exhibited by Glenn McConnell (46kg) and purchased by McCarron Butchers, Raphoe for €240/head;

2nd Prize winning Suffolk cross lambs were exhibited by Glenn McConnell (46kg) and purchased by Christian Wilson for €210/head;

3rd Prize winning Suffolk cross lambs were exhibited by Francis Stewart (50kg) and purchased by McLaughlin Butchers, Carndonagh for €168/head;

3rd prize winning Texel cross lambs were exhibited by Glenn McConnell (46kg) and purchased by McCarron Butchers, Raphoe for €200/head.

Raphoe sheep sale prices

At the weekly sheep sale, average lamb prices on the day were:

€70 to €90 for 27-33kg;

€90 to €110 for 33-37kg;

€110 to €130 for 38-45kg;

€130 to €150 for 45-50kg;

€150 to €172 for 50-55kg.

Fat ewes on the day sold from €60/head to €170/head.

Staff at Raphoe Mart offered their “sincere thanks” to their sponsors of the show and sale, which were Inisleigh Co-Op, Newtowncunningham and Homeland, Lifford.

They also gave their thanks to the judge at the sale, Cairns Witherow, and also to the local butchers, buyers and sellers who supported the sale.