An Ireland South MEP has called for random inspections to be carried out at marts in the wake of footage obtained by RTÉ showing the mistreatment of calves at some facilities.

The RTÉ Investigates programme, due to be aired tonight (Monday, July 10), is expected to detail incidents of Irish calves being kicked, slapped and thrown at several marts around the country.

It is understood that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is launching an investigation into the incidents.

The programme also features the increase in calves being sent for slaughter at meat factories, along with the journey taken by some of the 200,000 bull calves exported to continental Europe for veal production.

MEP

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said that he is “disgusted and dismayed” by footage released by RTÉ in advance of tonight’s programme.

Kelleher, one of the EU Parliament’s lead negotiators when it last reviewed animal transport regulations, said that anyone identified as abusing the calves should be prosecuted under both EU and domestic animal cruelty legislation.

“I welcome the department of agriculture’s decision to start investigations into the marts in question. This is the bare minimum. However, I do think that random, spot checks need to be carried out at all marts in order to get a fuller picture of the situation.

“Those managing marts and those buying and selling at marts need to know that there is always a chance of them being caught engaging in animal abuse. It is one sure way of increasing compliance with the law,” he said. Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher

The MEP added that a “culture change” is needed in Ireland when it comes to animal welfare and husbandry.

“This may require a form of mandatory continuous professional development (CPD) akin to a refresher Green Cert for farmers and transporters

“The vast majority of livestock farmers and transporters in Ireland care for and look after their animals. They, like me, will be disgusted at what they saw in this TV programme.

“What is very concerning to me is the fact that others in the vicinity took no action to stop the abuse.

“If farmers do not start self-policing illegal behaviour, it will require stricter enforcement of existing regulations, and more restrictive measures and stronger sanctioning in the European Commission proposal later this year,” Kelleher said.

“Abuse of animals must result in the toughest of penalties up to and including prison terms.

“Rural Ireland’s economy and prosperity depends on its ability to transport animals between farms, to marts and off the island

“I am calling on the farm organisations and the department of agriculture to take a zero tolerance approach to animal abuse. To do otherwise is ethically and morally wrong, and runs the risk of seriously destabilising the sector and risking local jobs,” the MEP said.