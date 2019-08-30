Rams hit €1,160 at Sheep Ireland €uro-Star Multi-Breed Sale

Sheep Ireland recently held its ninth annual Multi-Breed Ram Sale at Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly, on Saturday last, August 24.

The 2019 sale saw the highest number of ram entries in the sale’s history with 371 catalogued – an increase on the 326 entries in 2018.

The average price achieved in the sale was €548, which was in line with the 2018 figure of €546.

There were eight different breeds on offer to purchasers this year, with two sale rings in operation. On the day, there was a clearance rate of 86%, with 332 rams finding new homes.

The sale was aimed towards commercial farmers who were looking to purchase 5-star rams for the upcoming breeding season.

Results

A number of breeds were offered on the day, including: Belclare; Vendéen; Hampshire Down; Rouge de l’Ouest; Charollais; Texel; Beltex; Lleyn; and Suffolk.

Charollais tup prices ranged from €300/head up to €1,020/head, with an average price of €526 and a clearance rate of 86%. The top price of €1,020 was secured by Michael O’Reilly, from Co. Meath.

13 Vendéen rams were offered, with a clearance rate of 85% being achieved. The Vendéen average stood at €442, with prices ranging from €360/head up to €620/head. Brendan and Carmel Rooney, from Co. Sligo, received the top price.

Advertisement

There were three Rouge de l’Ouest rams entered into the sale, with just one finding a new home for a price of €350. This ram was bred by Oliver Keaskin, from Co. Cavan, and had 5-stars on both replacement and terminal indices.

Four Hampshire Down rams were offered in the sale, with all four being sold for between €350/head and €500/head. The top price of €500 went to Michael Gottstein, from Co. Cork.

A flying trade was reported for the Texel rams on offer. In total, 127 rams passed through the ring and a clearance rate of 92% was achieved. Texel ram prices ranged from €305/head up to €1,160/head, with the Ryan family, from Co. Kildare, securing the top price.

Meanwhile, seven Llyen tups were offered with prices ranging from €400/head up to €580/head. The top price was secured by Brian Mathews, from Co. Offaly. This ram had a 5-star rating for both replacement (top 2%) and terminal (top 2%) with accuracies of almost 50%.

The Belclare breed saw a clearance rate of 74%, slightly down on the 79% clearance achieved in 2018. The average price achieved this year was €490 (€440 in 2018). Rams sold from €250/head up to €1,000/head. The top price of €1,000 was gladly accepted by Galway breeder, Barry Cunningham.

In additon, the Suffolk breed recorded an 87% clearance rate. The prices ranged from €350/head up to €1,050/head. Jim and Jefrey Frampton, from Co. Cork, were awarded the top price. The average Suffolk price was €597 (€558 in 2018).