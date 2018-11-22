Rainfall warning issued for south with 35mm in parts

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the south of the country, with two counties affected.

The warning will affect counties Cork and Waterford, and was issued this evening (Thursday, November 21) at 4:00pm.

The warning will come into effect at 2:00am tomorrow night and will remain in place for 24 hours until 2:00am on Saturday.

The national meteorological office warns of frequent showers merging to longer spells of rain at times during this period.

These will lead to accumulations of 25mm to 35mm in some parts, particularly near the south coast.

Meanwhile, ahead of this, many areas will be dry this evening with variable cloud and clear spells, but showers will continue to affect parts of Munster, with a few turning heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Mostly moderate easterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty along southern coasts, according to Met Eireann.

Tonight will see showers or longer spells of rain will affect south Munster and south Leinster, with a continued risk of hail and thunder.

It will be largely dry elsewhere with clear spells, although a few showers will occur in east Ulster.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 0° to 6° with some frost in central and western areas and patches of mist in places.

Light to moderate east to north-east winds will be fresh to strong and gusty along the south coast.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry over the northern half of the country during the morning with bright or sunny spells, but scattered showers will develop during the afternoon and evening.

It will be cloudier further south with showers or longer spells of rain, expected to be heaviest in parts of the south and south-west with the risk of hail and thunder, with spot flooding possible.