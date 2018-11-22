Kramer adds 2 mid-sized telehandlers to its line-up

Kramer has recently announced two new additions to its array of telehandlers. which slot neatly into the middle of the company’s range.

Both machines are powered by the same Deutz L4 engine, which rattles out 136hp from its 3.6L displacement. Hydraulic oil supply for both models is also identical at 140L/min.

The smaller of the two machines is the KT407, which offers a 4t lift capacity up to a height of 7m.

Kramer draws attention to its “compact dimensions” – just 2.3m wide and 2.31m high. These, it believes, make it a “true all-rounder on any agricultural operation”.

The second machine is the KT429. This model has a maximum lift capacity of 4.2t, which it can hoist up to 8.75m.

It is slightly wider at 2.5m; its maximum operating weight is 10.5t. A 187L/min hydraulic pump is optional.

The controls on the KT429 also feature a new operating concept. This, claims the company, comprises an “intuitive and functional electronically-piloted, all-in-one joystick”.

40kph top whack

Top available road speed for each model is 40kph (optional on the KT407). Drive is hydrostatic and on the larger model is achieved through a “continuous, hydrostatic Ecospeed unit”.