Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow weather warning for two southern counties which will remain in place until mid-afternoon today (Tuesday, July 18).

The national forecaster said there will be a spell of heavy rain in counties Cork and Waterford, which will be followed by showers.

These conditions may lead to localised flooding in some parts of those counties.

Met Éireann said that the warning for the two counties is to remain valid until 3:00p.m today.

The latest alert follows a similar warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford last night which brought some torrential downpours.

Met Éireann

The forecast for today shows rain in most parts this morning, with some heavy falls in the south.

As the day progresses the rain will clear eastwards with bright spells and showers to follow. Daytime temperatures will range from 17° to 20° in light variable breezes.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry with the odd shower in places. The northwest winds will be light and temperatures will be 7° to 11°.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, July 19) will bring some bright and sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 19° and the northwest breezes will be light to moderate.

It will be mostly dry on Wednesday night with lowest temperatures of 8° to 11° with light winds.

Conditions will be similar on Thursday (July 20) with scattered showers and some bright periods. The mercury will rise to 15° to 19° and the winds will be light to moderate.

Friday (July 21) will be mostly dry to begin with but cloud is expected to build from the west later bringing rain to Connacht and Ulster initially before spreading to the rest of the country by nightfall.