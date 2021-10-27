Three separate Status Yellow rain warnings have been issued by Met Éireann, covering 10 counties in the south and east of the country.

In all affected counties, the national forecaster is predicting heavy spells of persistent rain, which is set to lead to localised flooding.

One warning covers eight counties, namely Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

This warning came into effect at 5:00a.m this morning (Wednesday, October 27) and will remain in place for 24 hours, expiring at 5:00a.m tomorrow morning (Thursday, October 28).

The other two warnings concern one county each.

There is a warning in place for Cork, which came into effect at 3:00a.m this morning and, like the previous warning, will remain in place for 24 hours, expiring at 3:00a.m tomorrow morning.

Finally, there is a warning in place for Kerry, which came into effect at 1:00a.m this morning. Like the previous warnings, this one also has a 24-hour lifespan, expiring at 1:00a.m tomorrow morning.

Even after these warnings lift, the remainder of the week is set to be largely unsettled.

After a cloudy but dry start to the night on Thursday following the end of the rain warnings, another spell of wet weather will extend from the south later, with rain becoming heavy at times.

Friday (October 29) will start wet in many areas, but the rain looks to clear to sunny intervals and showers by afternoon for most areas.

Saturday will see further rain or showers with temperatures around normal for the time of year, with the unsettled conditions continuing through the weekend.

