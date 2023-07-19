Quality bullocks are still managing to clear €3/kg in some cases and this was seen at separate cattle sales at the weekend, in Headford Mart, Co. Galway, and Balla Mart, Co. Mayo.

In Balla Mart on Saturday (July 15), store bullocks weighing from 300-400kg averaged €2.99/kg.

400-500kg bullocks averaged €2.98/kg while heavier bullocks in the 500kg and over category averaged €2.70/kg.

Quality heavy bullocks over 700kg made up to €1,450 with their weight with one Charolais bullock born April 2021 weighing 680kg selling for €2,060 or €3.03/kg.

A lighter-type Limousin store bullock weighing 400kg sold for €1,520 or €3.80/kg.

Sample bullock prices from Headford Mart:

595kg Limousin sold for €1,720 or €2.89/kg;

703kg Charolais sold for €2,150 or €3.06/kg;

465kg Limousin sold for €1,400 or €3.01/kg;

500kg Angus sold for €1,320 or €2.64/kg;

500kg Charolais sold for €1,330 or €2.66/kg;

440kg Limousin sold for €1,240 or €2.82/kg;

615kg Charolais sold for €1,660 or €2.70/kg.

Sample heifer prices from Headford Mart:

600kg Limousin sold for €1,700 or €2.83/kg;

440kg Limousin sold for €1,320 or €3.00/kg;

470kg Charolais sold for €1,180 or €2.51/kg;

555kg Charolais sold for €1,550 or 2.79/kg.

A report from the Mayo-based Balla mart said there was a large number of cattle out with trade described as “holding up well” with a great clearance and very little unsold.

Heifer numbers in the Balla sale were up again. Lighter store heifers weighing 300–400kg averaged €3.09/kg and heifers at 400-500kg averaged €2.90/kg. Heifers weighing over 500kg averaged €2.87/kg.

A 600kg Limousin heifer in the sale made €2,080.00 or 3.47/kg. A lighter 330kg Belgian Blue heifer made €1,190.00 or €3.61/kg.

Weanling bull prices at Headford Mart:

425kg Parthenaise sold for €1,140 or 2.68/kg;

295kg Charolais sold for €910 or 3.08/kg;

300kg Charolais sold for €910 or 3.03/kg.

Weanling cow prices at Headford Mart:

620kg Limousin sold for €1,400 or 2.26/kg;

635kg Belgian Blue sold for €1,100 or 1.73/kg;

595kg Angus sold for €1,340 or 2.25/kg.

Cows were sold after the bullocks in ring one and there was a smaller sale of dry cows but prices are holding firm.

An 895kg Limousin cow made €2,390.00 or €2.67/kg. In the suckler sale, a farmer from Spiddal, Co. Galway had a July 2018 cow with a bull calf at foot that made €2,380.00.

Weanling bulls weighing from 200-350kg averaged €3.01/kg while 350-450kg bulls averaged €2.75/kg. A 390kg Angus bull made €1,240.00 or €3.18/kg.