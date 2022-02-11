The owner of a Honda dealership in Co. Louth has been left “devastated” after quads, trailers and all of his tools were stolen during a robbery.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 9, 2022), a gang targeted North East ATVs in Collon.

Ian Fox, who owns the company, has been the main Honda ATV dealer for the northeast region for the past 18 years.

“Two nights ago, we had intruders visit our premises which we thought was a highly secure area, but obviously not secure enough,” he told Agriland.

Quads stolen

The gang broke through the electric gates, tore panels off sheds, deactivated the alarm system, sprayed the CCTV cameras and destroyed and stole the surveillance recording device.

“These guys were very professional. They were very efficient and crude. Wherever there could have been evidence they destroyed it with paint and disinfectant. These guys knew what they were doing, it wasn’t the first building they were in” Fox stated.

“They took six new ATVs from our premises, some secondhand units, trailers and every tool that we have built up over the past 20 years has been removed from the building. They’ve wiped out our stock. It has been a very trying time for us all here,” the dealer said.

Four of the stolen quads were fitted with external bull bars.

Image Source: Ian Fox

Fox has praised the An Garda Síochána for their diligent work since the incident, including canvassing CCTV in the region, and has appealed for the public to be aware if offered the stolen items for sale.

Gardaí have confirmed to Agriland that they are investigating the burglary that occurred on February 9, 2022 between 2:30a.m and 5:00a.m at a premises in Collon, Co. Louth.

They said that their investigations are ongoing, adding that no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information can contact Ardee Garda Station at ‎041 687 1131 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A substantial cash reward is being offered by Ian Fox for information that leads to the recovery of the stolen items.