A Rhododendron Control Project has been launched in Co. Mayo by Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan and Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien.

The pilot eradication project will focus on the Bundorragha River Catchment in the southwest of the county.

Rhododendron, a non-native invasive species, is a nuisance to farmers and landowners and is a threat to the natural environment. It’s eradication presents a significant national challenge, the ministers said.

The project, conceived by local landowners, will “develop and demonstrate” a community-led rhododendron control programme at the catchment level and will produce an action plan, including best practice guidelines for communities and local authorities.

The project will work with a range of stakeholders to develop and test best-practice methods for treating rhododendron at different densities and maturity and provide recommendations for upscaling in other rhododendron infestation sites.

The project is funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service in Department of Housing, Local and Heritage through the LIFE integrated project (IP) Wild Atlantic Nature programme.

It will be coordinated by Leenane Development Association, which appointed local ecologist Conor Ryan to oversee the delivery of the project. Martin Gavin, a local farmer, acts as lead coordinator on behalf of Leenane Development Association.

Speaking at the launch today (Friday, February 11), Minister Noonan said: “Working closely with farmers and local communities is essential to addressing environmental concerns. Locally-adapted conservation programmes such as this have the potential to benefit local communities and the environment.

“We can increasingly see the benefits of adapting multi-actor and and multi-disciplinary approaches for dealing with complex environmental problems. This project epitomises this approach by bringing together all relevant stakeholders in the management of rhododendron. That this project is conceived and driven by local farmers increases its chance of success,” Minister Noonan added.