The nature conversation charity RSPB NI, has called on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to implement ambitious agriculture policy reform and to re-purpose funding to support farmers to deliver a safer climate, a nature-rich countryside, and diverse economic landscape rural communities.

RSPB NI has stated that case studies they have carried out are demonstrating how farmers are already delivering nature-based solutions on their farms, which play an important role in helping Northern Ireland to adapt to the impacts of climate change as well as storing and sequestering carbon in soils, trees and vegetation.

RSPB NI said that farmer case studies show how a nature and climate friendly farming approach has led to more profitable farm businesses as well as delivering benefits for the environment.

It also identified the support farmers need to transform the sector and for all farmers to reap the rewards of nature-friendly farming.

David Laughlin who owns Culmore Organic Farm, the longest established organic dairy farm in Northern Ireland, commented:

“Every farmer can do great things for nature and climate. On our farm, we have boosted our income through nature-friendly practices.

“We only coppice our hedgerows every 15 years, which has increased our ability to sequester carbon and benefit the local wildlife.

“But this change of approach requires government support and funding that is accessible to farmers.”

RSPB NI said that Northern Ireland ranks 12th worst in the world for biodiversity loss and it is the only part of the UK and Ireland without legally binding climate legislation that would enable a transition to a more sustainable economy.

Climate change amendments

John Martin, head of policy and advocacy RSPB NI commented: “Northern Ireland can no longer afford not to legislate on climate.

“We are delighted to see that the Climate Change Bill has now been amended to include an additional clause on nature-based solutions and the addition of a Just Transition Fund for agriculture, but it must also align with the environmental ambitions of future agriculture policy which is set to change for the first time in a generation.

A survey commissioned by RSPB NI last year showed overwhelming support from four in five MLAs to financially reward farmers for the delivery of environmental public goods. Public goods can include clean water, improved air and soil quality, climate adaptation and mitigation, and enhanced biodiversity.

Simon Best, a mixed arable farmer from County Armagh commented:

“We have incorporated biodiversity-friendly habitats on around 10% of our farmed land. I also undertake woodland, wetland and minimum hedgerow management in order to support nature.

“We have witnessed an increase in biodiversity, recording the presence of barn owns, breeding lapwing, otters and numerous other bird species.

“I believe Northern Ireland needs to be ambitious in its targets to ensure that we see progress and action as soon as possible.”