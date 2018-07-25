Putting lives at ‘stake’: Tractor pulled over for unsecured load

Gardai pulled over a tractor and trailer for drawing an unsecure load yesterday (Tuesday, July 24) in Co. Tipperary.

Stopped near Cahir, in the south of the county, defects were also found on the tractor-trailer combination.

According to An Garda Siochana, the driver has a day in court to look forward to as a result of the shortcomings.

Documented on the Garda Twitter page, with the usual tongue-in-cheek remarks, the Gardai note: “No lads, this isn’t a scene from Final Destination!

“Cahir Gardai stopped a tractor carrying this trailer yesterday. Load unsecured among defects. Lives were at ‘stake’ with this sharing the road. A court date to follow.

A similar incident took place last week – also in Tipperary – where a bale of straw was found abandoned in the middle of the road.

Posting pictures on social media, the An Garda Siochana Tipperary Facebook page issued a brief statement saying: “In this busy season of agricultural activity, Gardai would like to remind all those transporting round bales and other heavy loads of their obligation to ensure that they are secured properly for safe transport.

If this had hit a pedestrian, cyclist or vehicle, the only person who would be looking for ‘bale’ would be the driver in court.