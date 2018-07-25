Man in his 70s dies in Galway farm accident

A 73-year-old man has died following a farm accident in Co. Galway yesterday (Wednesday, July 24), a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the morning – sometime after 8:00am – close to the town of Gort.

The spokesperson stated that the man was fatally injured when he was reportedly struck by a tractor in a field.

HSA inspectors are set to carry out an investigation into the accident.

This represents the sixth farm fatality this month and the 16th overall this year, the HSA spokesperson confirmed.

News of this accident follows on from Farm Safety Week, which took place last week and aimed to highlight the various dangers of working on farms.

During the initiative, three people were reported to have died following separate farm accidents.

On Monday (July 16), a 54-year-old woman died following an apparent farm accident in Co. Galway while tending to cattle.

An Garda Siochana confirmed the incident – which occurred at Curracuggeen, Headford, at 1:00pm in the afternoon. The HSA was also alerted to the incident.

Just days afterwards, a man in his 50s passed away from injuries he sustained after being struck by a bull in Co. Offaly.

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed that the man – from Kinnitty, near Birr – was “struck by a bull” on Wednesday morning (July 18). Gardai were called to the scene of the farm accident at 9:00am last Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a man in his 90s was killed in a farm accident involving a tractor in Co. Kerry on Thursday, July 19.