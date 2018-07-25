Farm inspections account for almost 20% of HSA checks

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) completed almost 2,000 farm inspections and investigations in 2017, representing approximately 20% of the total amount of checks carried out by the authority.

Last year, a total of 9,934 inspections and investigations were undertaken by the HSA. As well as nearly 2,000 farm inspections and investigations, over 4,400 checks were carried out in the construction sector.

Inspectors issued 512 improvement notices and 547 prohibition notices across the board, after serious breaches were found, the HSA’s 2017 Annual Report outlined.

A total of 21 prosecutions were successfully concluded, resulting in fines of over €2.6 million.

A total of 47 people lost their lives due to work activity in 2017, the Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, said.

The farming sector, yet again, recorded the highest fatality rate – with 24 deaths, he added.

Advertisement

“I, through my department, work closely with the HSA and I know the authority is working with all sectors – including farming – to promote the benefits of strong health and safety practices.

This approach achieves positive results in other sectors and while awareness is high in the farming sector, there are still far too many accidents occurring.

“The best way to prevent accidents is to encourage employers to take their responsibilities seriously and to assist workers in identifying hazards.

“Whether on a farm, in a factory or on a fishing boat – it is the workers and those supervising the work that are best positioned to make the right decisions in relation to safety, health and welfare,” he said.