PSNI in Antrim investigating theft of quad 'valued at £7,000'

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are investigating the theft of a quad from a rural property near Larne in Co. Antrim.

PSNI in Mid & East Antrim stated that the quad is believed to have been stolen from a property on Deerpark Road on the outskirts of Larne.

The theft is suspected to have occurred on Thursday, November 20 at approximately 9:00pm.

The quad that has been reported as stolen is a grey Yamaha 450 Kodiak quad, valued at £7,000.

The missing quad. Source: Police Mid and East Antrim on Facebook

The police force are appealing to anyone who has CCTV or doorbell footage from the area around the time of the incident to share it with them.

Individuals who can provide any information that might help the investigation have been requested to contact the PSNI by calling 101 and quoting the reference number, 655 of 22/11/2025.

PSNI added: "If you notice anything suspicious, please contact police immediately; any detail no matter how small could help."

Quad theft

Separately, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has recently called on the NI government to introduce new measures to tackle thefts of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and GPS units by requiring them to be marked with unique forensic markings and registered on a national database.

Lockhart, who is the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) spokesperson for agriculture, stated that she will be liaising with Stormont's Justice Minister, Naomi Long to ensure that the measures are considered and enacted.

Lockhart said: "Rural crime, and particularly the theft of farm machinery and GPS equipment, has been a persistent blight on rural areas throughout Northern Ireland.

"For too long, organised criminal gangs have targeted our farms, stealing quads, tractors, machinery and GPS units - often exporting them abroad and leaving farmers facing huge financial losses and disruption to their livelihoods."

She highlighted that once these regulations are put in place, stolen ATVs and GPS units will become significantly harder to sell on and easier to identify and return to the rightful owner.