Krone upgrades round baler range with 4 new models

Krone took the opportunity of Agritechnica to launch what it describes as a a technically updated round baler, the ComPack Pro.

This machine is based on the present Comprima Plus, with Krone claiming that its new features make it the ideal all-rounder for agricultural operations and contractors.

There is a revamped interface for the terminal, up-to-date digital cameras, and a precise and variable silage additive unit, while the facelift is rounded off with a more modern design.

Four new models

The ComPack Pro will be available in four variants - two solo machines, the F 155 XC Pro and V 150 XC Pro, and two combination balers and wrappers, which are the CF 155 XC Pro and CV 150 XC Pro.

What Krone describes as the "uncontrolled and winding" EasyFlow pick-up is said to "collect the crop without loss and guide it evenly across the entire width of the reel to the cutting rotor".

Increased output and well shaped bales are key features of the new balers

A perfect cutting pattern with reduced load peaks results, Krone said.

This, in combination with the XCut rotor cutting unit, distributes the forage equally across the entire channel, ensuring that bale edges are always firm.

The XCut rotor cutting unit may be supplied with either 17 or 26 blades, and these may be switched in groups for variable cutting lengths, depending on the crop.

Double arm wrapping from Krone

To cope with the high throughput, the two combination balers and wrappers are fitted with a double wrapping arm that operates at up to 36rpm.

The bale is said to be swiftly transferred from the bale chamber to the wrapping table via a bale lifter.

All the necessary functions can be operated via a control panel attached to the wrapping section of the machine.

Being able to operate the functions directly on the machine makes it easier to change the films, 12 of which can be carried on board the baler.

Fitted as an option, the two baler wrapper units can be equipped with twin additive tanks, each of 120L.

Dosing rate can be set according to a number of parameters, bale weight, moisture and time, or manually, and it is switched off during the tying process.

The bale weighing feature can be selected as a separate option.