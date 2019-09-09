‘Protests may cease if factories stand down production’

The Beef Plan Movement has suggested that farmers involved in a series of independent factory-gate protests around the country “may wind down” their pickets if meat processors “stand down” production lines.

The farmer representative body made the suggestion following Meat Industry Ireland’s (MII’s) decision to adjourn its participation in the second round of beef sector reform talks earlier today, Monday, September 9.

MII cited continuing blockades at 20 processing plants – representing 80% of processing capacity – as the reason for the action.

Speaking to AgriLand at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Backweston Campus in Celbridge, Co. Kildare – where the beef stakeholder talks were due to begin today – ‘Beef Plan’ chair Hugh Doyle said that such a move by the factories could work to bring everyone around the table.

“Our suggestion would be that the factories temporarily stand down production for the duration of the beef talks – but it would have to be a written agreement.

The farmers protesting should in turn give a written commitment to cease their protests.

“I think that’s the middle ground that will keep both sides happy.

The Beef Plan representative believes “that’s the way it needs to go” as, he says, the current standoff “is not gaining any traction for either side”.

“The beef industry is playing hardball and what they don’t realise is that the farmers have nothing to lose.

Advertisement

“They know that this is their last chance to get their respect back and to get transparency within the industry,” he said.

The country’s farm organisations remain ready to participate in the talks, these include: the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA); the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA); Macra na Feirme; and the Beef Plan Movement.

“These talks don’t need to go on for two to three days; I think two to three hours would be more than enough. Everyone knows what the other side wants and it’s just to get the transparency going forward.

“The beef industry model that has been there for the last 20 years can’t be the model in the future.

“The retailer has got to get involved and contracts has got to come from the retailer back,” said Doyle.

Frustration

Earlier this morning, MII expressed its frustration at the refusal of protesters to respond to the minister’s call to “step back from blockading” and to “observe the norms that apply in talks aimed at resolving disputes”.

“For its part, MII member companies have given an undertaking that legal actions will be deferred to enable talks to proceed,” the statement added.

The extent of the continued illegal blockading has placed factory employees in peril of layoffs, and prevented beef farmers from having their factory-ready cattle processed. Furthermore, the blockades have put in jeopardy national and international customers of Irish beef.

The statement went on to say that MII recognises the right of individuals to protest, but said it “cannot continue to engage with the talks process” while the blockades are ongoing.

MII also said that the failure to secure an end to the blockades indicated an “absence of leadership capacity to deliver a successful outcome” to the talks