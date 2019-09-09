‘Working classics’ in a show of force – in Co. Cork

There was no shortage of ‘working classics’ – tractors and machinery – at a working day held by West Cork Vintage Ploughing & Threshing Association on Sunday (September 8).

The venue was a farm close to Ring, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

The gathering was home to an exhibition of ‘old-school’ silage harvesting, combine harvesting, threshing and more besides.

As is evident from these shots (above and below), there was a generous gathering of ‘working classics’ present – covering a multitude of brands and eras.

The pictures accompanying this article are from the Tractor Run – Cork Facebook page. It’s a site that’s dedicated to tractor runs and associated gatherings right across Co. Cork. These pictures are courtesy of ‘Dave P’.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

On the subject of equipment that is not quite new, AgriLand recently revealed which individual model was the most popular second-hand (used) imported tractor – during the first half of this year.

Popular used imports

The data is from Motorcheck.ie and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Advertisement

Focusing in on New Holland (circa 490 units) – the most popular brand of imported second-hand (used) tractor – the figures suggest that the TS115 was the most sought-after individual model. 29 of these were imported during the first six months of this year.

It was closely followed by the TM155 (28 units), T7.210 (28 units) and T6080 (25 units).

The next most popular brand of imported second-hand (used) tractor appears to have been Massey Ferguson (circa 201 units).

The 6480 was an especially sought-after model. The data suggests that 20 of these were imported from January to June (inclusive).

The figures indicate that the 5455 was also popular (19 units), followed by the likes of the older 390 (15 units).

Next up (on a brand-by-brand basis) was John Deere (circa 197 units). The 6150R appears to have been the most popular used (second-hand) imported model (19 units).

It was followed by the 6930 (13 units) and 6830 (10 units).