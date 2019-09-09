Creed fears MII decision will ‘entrench positions’

Minister Michael Creed has called on Meat Industry Ireland (MII) to “make every effort to avoid action that might lead to a further deterioration in relationships”.

Minister Creed was speaking after meat processors decided to pull out of talks that were due to take place today, Monday, September 9, on the beef sector dispute.

He expressed his disappointment in the development, and urged “all parties to engage in a positive way to resolve the current impasse”.

MII indicated today that it is unwilling to enter talks in circumstances where factory gates continue to be blockaded. Despite this I have made the chairman of the talks available to all parties with a view to determining a basis to get the parties back to the table.

“I remain convinced that that the only way to resolve these significant challenges for the sector is by negotiation, and that progress can be made on key issues if the parties approach talks in a positive spirit,” the minister argued.

“I can certainly understand farmer frustration at market conditions that see many producing beef at a significant loss and of course of the closure of meat plants is in nobody’s best interests. I am concerned that today’s events will only serve to entrench positions and risk prolonging this very damaging dispute,” he added.

Processors and farmers are mutually dependent and the future of the beef sector depends on the development of a commercial relationship built on a recognition that this is the case.

The minister highlighted that the nature of the protests, and the channels of communication, were complex and unclear, and he called on MII to “reflect on this reality”.

“I would repeat my request that all stakeholders consider their positions carefully now, and take a step back from action that has the potential to be damaging for the sector as a whole, in order to allow space for meaningful talks to take place,” he concluded.