Ahead of the start of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in 2023, one organisation has reiterated the need to carefully listen to young farmers and young people willing to enter the sector.

Giving prospects and long-term reference to young people, and exploiting the full potential of the CAP is essential to revitalise the sector, according to the European Young Farmers’ Organisation (CEJA).

This change is needed amid the decline of rural areas, environmental degradation, climate change, rising prices and the need to feed the population with affordable food, the CEJA said.

Under the new CAP, young farmers will receive 3% of direct payments, which the organisation said will improve the availability of instruments targeted to farmers under the age of 40 in many member states.

The organisation, however, warned that national and regional reforms that enable young farmers and make the CAP instruments more likely to deliver their full potential are needed.

Advertisement

Remaining cautious despite the budgetary increase, the CEJA president, Diana Lenzi said: “The lack of a strategic approach and of clear targets for generational renewal remains for us preoccupying.

“Looking at the tragic pace at which farms are disappearing without anyone to take over, it is necessary for national governments to reflect on what targets they need to reach to maintain a viable and dynamic sector.”

Reforms to the benefit of young farmers must focus on the threefold challenge of land, investment and education, according to the organisation.

Young farmers

The CEJA has called for the creation of a generational renewal strategy at EU and national level, which puts forward clear targets with tangible objectives delivering long-term results.

This should be achieved in full cooperation and coordination with all young farmers’ representatives, as they want to help contribute to the generational transition of EU agriculture, Lenzi said.

Advertisement

Irish rural youth organisation Macra previously said 5% of farmers are under the age of 35, and without measures to deal with the “barriers” that prevent younger people getting into farming, the outlook is “dire”.

National president of Macra, John Keane said access to land is the key barrier followed by access to affordable, unsecured finance, support and knowledge transfer and lifestyle.

Calling for significant investment in supporting young people who want to become farmers, the Macra national president said:

“The lack of supports for young entrant farmers is tantamount to actively restricting new entrants accessing the industry. If we continue on this path, we will in effect clear the land.

“The sector must work hard to provide pathways for young people to enter. It cannot be the case that the only viable route to farming is if your parents of blood relative is the owner of land.”

Options given by the new CAP need to be further exploited by unlocking risk management instruments and cooperation measures, including to finance eligible initiatives that are already existing, yet under-funded, according to the CEJA.