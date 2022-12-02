The weekend is set to see cool weather with a showery easterly airflow, with conditions set to turn colder from the middle of next week.

Today (Friday, December 2) will be mainly dry with hazy sunny spells developing through the morning. A few light showers may develop along east to south coasts.

Highest temperatures today will be 8° to 11° with a light east to southeast breeze.

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and occasional patches of mist or fog developing. There is the chance of some isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures of 1° to 5° in a light variable breeze.

Tomorrow (Saturday, December 3) will be dry for most. There will be some bright spells during the morning, but it will become cloudier through the afternoon and evening with some drizzle or light showers developing.

It will be cold, with highest temperatures of 6° to 9° in a light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow night, lingering rain or drizzle in the west will clear westwards, with clear spells developing and some showers in the east. Patches of frost may form, with lowest temperatures of 0° to 4°.

Sunday (December 4) will see cold, breezy weather with sunny spells and scattered showers spreading westwards, but which will remain most frequent over the eastern half of the country.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will only range from 5° to 8° with moderate east to northeast breezes. Showers will continue overnight, with the longest clear spells in the west. It will also be a cold night, with a touch of frost in lows of 0° to 4°.

Monday (December 5) will be mostly cloudy with further showers and possibly longer spells of rain in the east and south. The best of any bright or sunny spells will be in the west. It will be a chilly day again, with highs of 5° to 8° with light to moderate east or northeast winds.

Tuesday (December 6) is set to continue with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperature will be in the range of 4° to 8° with light to moderate northerly winds. Frost is set to develop on Tuesday night.

Current indications suggest that it will become colder from Wednesday (December 7) onwards with a northerly airflow and with showers possibly turning wintry at times.