Property marking events underway in the ‘O’Rourke County’

A number of anti-theft property marking events will be held by Gardaí in the north-west of the country in the coming days.

An Garda Síochána, in association with Leitrim County Council, has organised a series of events for farmers and rural-dwellers to help avert the theft of machinery and property.

The first property marking event was held last Friday, June 14, at Cornageeha Community Centre, Gortletteragh, where over 40 items of property were marked according to local Gardaí.

Advertisement Friday, June 21: Allen Gaels, Drumshanbo, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm;

Monday, June 24: Annaduff Community Centre, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm; and

Tuesday, June 25: Aughnasheelin Church Car Park, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Further events will be carried out in the coming week in the following centres.

Encouraging people to come along, a Garda statement said: “All are welcome to attend. Just bring your property and your Eircode and we will mark your property at the event.”

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Property Marking Ireland’ programme in April, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton encouraged farmers to mark their property, stating:

“Eircodes are the perfect unique identifier for marking your property, making it much less appealing to thieves.