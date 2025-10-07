Precision dosing solutions for agriculture and livestock nutrition

Smart water-driven dosing - precise, reliable, and sustainable

In modern agriculture and various industries, precision in dosing chemicals and nutrients is critical for optimising resource use, enhancing productivity, and protecting the environment.

Mixtron stands out as a global leader in manufacturing volumetric dosing pumps powered solely by water flow, offering reliable, precise, and electricity-free solutions.

In Ireland, its exclusive authorised importer is GleamEquipment Ltd, a trusted partner known for providing high-quality agricultural and industrial equipment solutions.

Through this partnership, Irish customers gain access to Mixtron’s advanced technology supported by local expertise and service support.

Mixtron pumps are designed to guarantee a consistent and proportional dosing of chemical products or nutrients through a patented integrated mixing system that ensures homogeneous solutions directly within the water line.

This innovation eliminates concentration fluctuations caused by pressure or flow changes, common in traditional pumps, thus delivering excellent results in any situation.

A hallmark of Mixtron is the balanced use of lightweight engineered polymers with corrosion-resistant metals such as AISI 316 stainless steel and Duplex steel.

This design ensures durability even in the most demanding environments, including water treatment, agriculture, and livestock sectors.

Functionally, Mixtron pumps do not require any electrical power; the mechanism is activated entirely by water flow.

The water drives the pump, which first draws the correct dosage of concentrate, then mixes and injects it proportionally into the water stream.

This automatic operation requires no external controls or adjustments once set, making installation straightforward and maintenance minimal - key advantages for field operations.

In Ireland, GleamEquipment Ltd offers technical guidance, and after-sales support to ensure that Mixtron systems deliver peak performance in local agricultural and industrial settings.

Their experience helps customers select the most suitable dosing configuration for each application, maximising efficiency and return on investment.

In agriculture, Mixtron dosing pumps are widely employed for injecting liquid fertilisers, crop protection products, and nutritional additives, with fine-tuned dosages typically ranging from 0.2%-2% of the water flow.

Such precision not only maximises treatment effectiveness but also minimises waste and environmental impact, fulfilling modern sustainable farming requirements.

In livestock farming, these pumps facilitate the controlled delivery of vitamins, antibiotics, vaccines, and supplements, enhancing animal health and productivity while simplifying administration through automation.

This approach reduces labour and human error in the medication process.

Mixtron’s reputation is solidified by continuous investment in advanced production technologies, including robotic assembly and automated testing lines at their factory in Cavriago, Italy.

This allows Mixtron to maintain stringent quality control and produce pumps that consistently meet high standards of performance and reliability.

The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its patented technologies, which cover dosing cylinder systems, bypass functions integrated inside the pump, and enhanced hydraulic seals that require no replacement over time.

Mixtron’s focus on research and development ensures that every product not only meets but often exceeds market expectations while keeping environmental responsibility paramount.

Mixtron offers a broad range of dosing pumps with flow rates from just a few litres up to 13,000L/hour.

Each model can be customised for specific dosing ratios to suit diverse application needs.

The pumps are engineered for long-term use in harsh conditions, resistant to aggressive chemicals and capable of handling water temperatures up to 40°C.

Being 100% made in Italy, Mixtron products embody a blend of precision engineering and Italian craftsmanship.

Every manufacturing step, from raw material selection to component assembly, takes place in their own facilities, ensuring full control over quality.

The 'Made in Italy' label on their pumps is synonymous with attention to detail, durability, and reliability.

With a strong focus on customer needs, Mixtron offers tailored solutions and expert advice to select the best pump model for each application.

Through its authorised importer, GleamEquipment Ltd, Mixtron extends its commitment to customer satisfaction by offering reliable distribution, technical support, and genuine spare parts availability.

GleamEquipment reinforces Mixtron’s values of innovation, reliability, and service excellence - ensuring that users in Ireland benefit from world-class equipment combined with trusted local expertise.

Their support extends from installation to after-sales service, making them a trusted partner for farmers, livestock managers, and industries worldwide.

In conclusion, Mixtron dosing pumps represent a leap forward in dosing technology, combining innovation, quality, and sustainability in a simple, efficient, and robust product.

Whether used for fertilisation in precision agriculture or controlled additive injection in livestock, Mixtron pumps ensure optimal results while protecting resources and reducing environmental impact.

In Ireland, these solutions are exclusively available through GleamEquipment Ltd - Mixtron’s authorised importer - guaranteeing authentic products, expert advice, and long-term reliability in dosing technology.

