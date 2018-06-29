Potential for Irish agri exports through online platforms highlighted

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia hosted a seminar with senior personnel from the Alibaba Group, the world’s largest online platform, based in China.

This event, which was held today (Friday, June 29), provided an opportunity for over 60 Irish food and drinks companies to meet with the representatives of Alibaba and to understand their business model for the sale of products online.

The seminar also highlighted the need to ensure that the reputation and authenticity of Irish food and drinks products sold online is protected, thereby protecting the consumer, according to the department.

China is now Ireland’s third most important market for agri-food exports, after the UK and the US, with exports of €975 million last year.

Advertisement

Chinese ambassador visits Clonee

Meanwhile, last week, the interim Chinese Ambassador to Ireland made an official visit to Kepak at its headquarters and plant in Clonee, Co. Meath, on Friday, June 22.

The visit from Ms. Yang Hua marked the approval of two of Kepak’s sites, Kepak Clonee and McCarren Meats (Kepak Cavan), for exports to China.