Could rising temperatures break 131-year-old record?

A Status Yellow high-temperature warning is in place for the country today, and highs of 32° are expected in parts of the mid-west and west, according to Met Eireann.

Could the highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland potentially be topped today?

In a tweet, the Irish meteorological office indicated that the coldest temperature recorded last night (June 28) was at Mace Head in Co. Galway; it dropped to just 19°.

Gerald Fleming, an Irish meteorologist and weather presenter for Met Eireann, defines a heatwave as five consecutive days where the temperature is 5° above normal.

32.3° Elphin, Co. Roscommon, July 2006;

32.2° Oak Park, Co. Carlow, July 1983;

33.3° Kilkenny Castle, June 1887. Notable high temperatures in the past include:

The temperatures listed above were recorded by Met Eireann, with the hottest temperature in Irish history recorded 131 years ago on June 26.

Source: Met Éireann

Drought conditions

It has been dry country-wide all week, according to Met Eireann, with the only rainfall being recorded in the far south-east; just 0.1mm fell.

The forecast suggests scattered showers may blow in across the country this weekend.

Rainfall is much needed at this stage, with the ground, crops and animals crying out for water, Met Eireann added.

Soil moisture deficits are 60mm to 80 mm across the east, south and a good deal of the midlands; in the north and north-west, they are ranging between 30mm and 40mm.