Collision with cattle on M7 this morning
The M7 Limerick-Dublin motorway was closed for a time this morning (Friday, June 29), following a collision that is believed to have involved cattle.
The incident occurred in the northbound lane of the motorway between Roscrea and Monegall on the Tipperary/Offaly border, according to AA Roadwatch.
AA Roadwatch’s Twitter account tweeted on the incident, saying: “M7 closed northbound due to collision.”
#OFFALY #TIPPERARY M7 closed northbound due to collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018
This was followed by a tweet from the account about half an hour before time of publishing to say the motorway section had reopened.
#TIPPERARY #OFFALY The M7 has reopened northbound. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNYAdvertisement
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018
According to local publication the Tipperary Star, the collision involved cattle loose on the road. The report adds that emergency services attended the scene.
2 cattle collisions in 2 days
This is the second collision involving cattle in as many days following the news yesterday that a train was involved in a collision with a herd of cows in Co. Offaly, according to Iarnrod Eireann.
The accident occurred not far from Tullamore, Co. Offaly.
In tweets, the national railway service provider said: “15:35 Heuston Galway has hit a herd of cows near Tullamore. Expect significant delays to this service and all Galway/Westport services as a result. Update to follow.”
This was followed with an update some 20 minutes later, adding: “Significant delays expected to Galway and Westport services for the remainder of the evening due to a herd of cows hit on the line near Tullamore.”