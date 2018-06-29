Collision with cattle on M7 this morning

The M7 Limerick-Dublin motorway was closed for a time this morning (Friday, June 29), following a collision that is believed to have involved cattle.

The incident occurred in the northbound lane of the motorway between Roscrea and Monegall on the Tipperary/Offaly border, according to AA Roadwatch.

AA Roadwatch’s Twitter account tweeted on the incident, saying: “M7 closed northbound due to collision.”



This was followed by a tweet from the account about half an hour before time of publishing to say the motorway section had reopened.



According to local publication the Tipperary Star, the collision involved cattle loose on the road. The report adds that emergency services attended the scene.

2 cattle collisions in 2 days

This is the second collision involving cattle in as many days following the news yesterday that a train was involved in a collision with a herd of cows in Co. Offaly, according to Iarnrod Eireann.

Revealing the news on its Twitter page, Iarnrod Eireann announced that a cross-country train going from Heuston to Galway was involved in the incident – adding that significant delays are expected for the rest of the day.

The accident occurred not far from Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

In tweets, the national railway service provider said: “15:35 Heuston Galway has hit a herd of cows near Tullamore. Expect significant delays to this service and all Galway/Westport services as a result. Update to follow.”