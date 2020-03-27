Potato supplies down on 2019; demand up

Potato supplies at the end of January were estimated to be down by 13% from the same time last year, according to a report released by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) last week.

The IFA reported that at the end of January there were 13,774t less potatoes in store. The figure also includes potatoes still in the ground which were not harvested due to wet conditions. This area was estimated at approximately 1,000ac at the end of January.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for potatoes has increased in retailers the IFA has stated.

However, demand from the food service industry is down. It is estimated that there is currently enough potato stock to meet market demands until mid-August, which is similar to 2019.

The table below outlines the stocks of potatoes in tonnes, as of January 2020 according to variety. The decline in Kerr Pink is due to market demand.

Potato prices

On the same day, March 18, the IFA released potato prices. They were unchanged from the previous report on March 11.

The average price for a box of Roosters was €350, while a 10kg bag was priced at an average price of €3.50. 10kg bags of Roosters varied in price from €3.30 to €4.

Golden Wonders were the dearest on offer at an average price of €5.50 per 10kg bag.

The prices outlined in the table below were reported to the IFA and are all ex-farm.