Fendt production suspended at 2 plants due to Covid-19

The agricultural machinery producer AGCO – maker of Fendt – is suspending the production at its Marktoberdorf and Asbach-Bäumenheim sites in Germany due to Covid-19.

The “complete closure of important production sides in Europe” has meant that components are not currently available from suppliers, with shortages bringing production to a halt in the two plants, the machinery giant revealed.

Despite good numbers of orders coming in, tractor production was forced to stop as of yesterday, Wednesday, March 25.

As a precaution, short-time work has been requested and approved for tractor production staff, the firm says.

During disruption in production, supporting dealers’ and customers’ service demands remains a top priority, the company stressed.

At AGCO’s manufacturing sites in Feucht, Waldstetten, Hohenmölsen and Wolfenbüttel the supply of parts is for the time being still ensured. For this reason production can be continued in these locations, AGCO added.

Commenting on the situation, Christoph Gröblinghoff, chairman of the AGCO/Fendt management, said:

“At AGCO the safety of our employees, dealers and farmers is the absolute focus of our efforts. At the same time we want to ensure that our customers can continue to work and provide food for the population.

“We apply strict hygiene rules and offer home office solutions wherever possible. At the same time we also secure our company in order to be able to remain profitable and stable on the market.

The same applies to our sales partners who want to serve the farmers in the best possible way, especially now in spring ordering and sowing.

“Because of the missing parts we do not see any other possibility than to stop the production.

“As soon as the supply chain is working again we will start again,” Gröblinghoff concluded.