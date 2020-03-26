Spanish farmers aid authorities in battle against Covid-19

Spanish farmers have joined in the fight alongside the country’s authorities to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the southern EU nation in recent days.

Spanish farmer representative organisation Asociatcion Agraria Jovenes Agricultores (ASAJA) has revealed that members of its branch in Salamanca have offered both their tractors and services to local authorities to help disinfect local streets and towns to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Similar moves are being made by ASAJA branches in Ciudad Real province, Soria and Burgos, according to the farmers’ association.

The president of ASAJA Salamanca, Juan Luis Delgado Egido, has offered local Government departments “the collaboration of farmers who are part of the agrarian organisation to assist in the disinfection work being carried out in open public spaces throughout the province due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19”.

To do this, ASAJA Salamanca has drawn up a list of farmers who commit to collaborating, making their machinery – namely tractors and sprayers – available to the competent authorities in order to help stop the rapid spread of this virus, given that the use of this type of machinery is much more efficient than treatment with individual equipment.

The president also highlighted the commitment of the agricultural and livestock sector of the province to ensuring the continued production of food, while observing health and safety guidelines, in spite of difficulties posed by the current conditions.

Advertisement



Meanwhile, farmers from the Ciudad Real province continue to take out their tractors and sprays to disinfect the streets of their towns, according to ASAJA.

The farmers “did not hesitate to lend a hand in their town”, with farmers volunteering “their machinery and their experience in the application of plant protection products at their disposal”, the association noted.