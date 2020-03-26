This week’s FarmLand: Covid-19, river management and hygiene at lambing

The 2020 season of FarmLand continues this evening, with our latest episode touching on the most pressing issue not just in the agriculture sector, but in the country as a whole: Covid-19.

We get a farmer’s view on the pandemic, which is having a massive impact right across Irish farming.

As well as that, Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), speaks to FarmLand on the issue of river management; while in our ‘How-to’ video, we take a look at best hygiene practice at lambing.

This week’s episode features a mix of videos we completed before the Covid-19 outbreak, and a video completed using the appropriate social distancing practices.

We will continue to produce video content with these safety measures in mind for as long as they are recommended by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

On the show this week, we catch up with Martin Merrick – a sheep and suckler farmer from Crossmolina in Co. Mayo – to discuss lambing season and the impact of Covid-19 inside the farm gate.

For our How-to video, Michael Geary travelled to Roscommon to get an insight into good hygiene practice in the lambing shed.

Finally, in the second installment of an interview previously recorded with Pat McCormack, we discuss river management and Government formation.

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.