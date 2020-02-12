Potato conference will tackle challenges, markets and nutrition

The National Potato Conference – organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Teagasc and Bórd Bia – will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at The Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin.

In what is a challenging time for the potato industry, top of the agenda at this year’s conference will be working without CIPC and diquat.

The essential business of markets and nutrition will also be discussed. Clíona Lynch from Kantar will provide some insight into the potato market.

Aoife Hearne – who is a nutritionist on RTÉ‘s Operation Transformation – will talk about potatoes in our diets and more to the point in millennials’ diets.

Away from the conference, there will also be a trade show ongoing throughout the day.

The conference starts at 10:00am and a full agenda can be seen below.

Session 1: 10:00am-12:30pm: Opening address – IFA and Teagasc;

Clíona Lynch (Kantar) – The Irish Potato Market;

Lorcan Bourke – Millennials Attitudes to Potatoes and the new EU potato promotional campaign 2020-2023;

Stu Baker, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) – Potatoes – the Food of the Future – a British Perspective;

Aoife Hearne – Putting Potatoes Centre Plate for Millennials Optimum Nutrition;

Liam Glennon – World Potato Congress, Ireland, 2021. Session 2: 2:00pm-4:30pm: Barry Delaney (Department of Agriculture) – Plant health requirements and seed supply post Brexit;

Barry Caslin, Teagasc – Energy requirements and savings on potato farms;

Shay Phelan, Teagasc – Desiccation – life after diquat;

Adrian Briddon, Sutton Bridge – Controlling sprouting in store without CIPC. Workshops: 3:30pm–4:30pm.