Potato conference will tackle challenges, markets and nutrition
The National Potato Conference – organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Teagasc and Bórd Bia – will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at The Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin.
In what is a challenging time for the potato industry, top of the agenda at this year’s conference will be working without CIPC and diquat.
Aoife Hearne – who is a nutritionist on RTÉ‘s Operation Transformation – will talk about potatoes in our diets and more to the point in millennials’ diets.
Away from the conference, there will also be a trade show ongoing throughout the day.
The conference starts at 10:00am and a full agenda can be seen below.
Session 1: 10:00am-12:30pm:
- Opening address – IFA and Teagasc;
- Clíona Lynch (Kantar) – The Irish Potato Market;
- Lorcan Bourke – Millennials Attitudes to Potatoes and the new EU potato promotional campaign 2020-2023;
- Stu Baker, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) – Potatoes – the Food of the Future – a British Perspective;
- Aoife Hearne – Putting Potatoes Centre Plate for Millennials Optimum Nutrition;
- Liam Glennon – World Potato Congress, Ireland, 2021.
Session 2: 2:00pm-4:30pm:
- Barry Delaney (Department of Agriculture) – Plant health requirements and seed supply post Brexit;
- Barry Caslin, Teagasc – Energy requirements and savings on potato farms;
- Shay Phelan, Teagasc – Desiccation – life after diquat;
- Adrian Briddon, Sutton Bridge – Controlling sprouting in store without CIPC.
Workshops: 3:30pm–4:30pm.