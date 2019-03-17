Positive outcomes of social farming highlighted at farm event

Social farming Ireland has proven to deliver a wide range of benefits and positive outcomes for people in recovery from mental ill health, doing so in a way that is convivial, community-based, non-clinical and rooted in everyday life.

This was the key message from the launch of a new piece of Irish-based research published by Social Farming Ireland and launched on the farm of Liam and Simone Webb in Rathoe, Co. Carlow, on March 5 last.

Social farmers and social farming participants from the region; staff from a range of mental health and other services; local councillors and those interested in finding out more gathered on the farm to hear how social farming continues to grow and evolve. They also heard how beneficial it is for people in recovery from a range of mental health difficulties.

Farmer satisfaction

Liam and Simone Webb welcomed everyone to the farm and spoke of the positive impact that social farming has had on their family and the sense of satisfaction they get from seeing participants progress and grow in confidence and happiness as they spend time on the farm.

Social Farming Ireland’s policy officer, Dr. Aisling Moroney, shared her findings on the wide range of benefits from social farming which have been observed in both international studies and in Irish-based research.

The outcomes include: improved wellbeing and reduced stress and anxiety from spending time in nature; the value of caring for animals and plants; renewed experience of and connection with the basic elements and cycles of life; increased sense of purpose and belonging; improved life skills and occupational skills; and notable improvements in physical fitness and vitality from engaging in natural outdoor activities.

Central to the social farming experience is the improved sense of social connection; to the farmer, to other participants and to the wider community associated with the farm.

“The connections made tend to be warm, natural and without pressure, with participants seen as people and not as cases and where they say they can be themselves in the everyday and ordinary environment of the family farm.”

As noted by Brian Smyth, Social Farming Ireland national project manager, this person-centred and community-based approach is wholly in tune with Irish Government policy and with best practice in mental health services as envisaged in ‘A Vision for Change’.

This was confirmed by Ger O’Sullivan, a retired social worker with lengthy experience in the mental health services who is now involved with the Waterford Mental Health Association.

She reflected on how social farming is ideally placed to contribute to people’s recovery, providing opportunities to re-engage with life, with nature and with other people, to rediscover their capacity to smell, to taste, to be physically active and to have a laugh with others.

Occupational therapists Linda Martin and Noirin Forrestall who work in south Tipperary Mental Health Services shared the story of one of the social farming participants with whom they have worked.

Within a few weeks of participating in social farming, he went from needing to be picked up from his house and being very nervous about going to driving to the farm; from being very reserved to laughing freely in a way they had never heard him do before.

Feedback from both participants and mental health services suggests that social farming supports people to work towards their recovery in a different way, based on a social rather than a medical model, the gathering heard.

Activity doubled

Social Farming Ireland national co-ordinator, Helen Doherty, reflected on the significant growth of social farming in the last number of years, with activity doubling between 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, there were over 2,600 placement days for almost 300 participants across 22 counties. There are currently 60 active trained social farmers and a further 60 who have received training and are at various stages on their journey to becoming active social farmers.

Key to the growth and development of social farming nationwide has been the funding provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) through the CEDRA Innovation Fund.

Speaking at the event on Webb’s farm, Annamarie McNally from DAFM highlighted the value which the department attaches to the practice of social farming and the collaborative work being done to grow and develop social farming across Ireland by Social Farming Ireland.

The launch of the research by Dr. Moroney coincided with Mental Health Ireland’s Smiley Pancake Day annual fundraiser at Webb’s farm and on social farms around the country. Social farmers from all over the country cooked pancakes in support of Mental Health Ireland and its work in promoting and raising awareness of positive mental health.

The report on social farming outcomes can be seen on: www.socialfarmingireland.ie.

Training

Meanwhile, training for farmers interested in being social farming hosts will be provided in the Headford Arms Hotel, Headford Place, Kells, Co. Meath, on March 27 and 28 from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

As well, there is also training on April 10 and 11 in the Abbeycourt Hotel, Dublin Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, from 9:30am to 4:30pm.