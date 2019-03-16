Get priority access to the next generation of genetics through the national dairy breeding programme – Gene Ireland.

Gene Ireland, which is run by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), was created to provide dairy farmers with the next generation of genetics through the progeny testing of young bulls.

These young bulls – which are supplied by a number of AI companies – are used on good data recording herds, so that ICBF can collect information on these animals and produce high-quality genetic evaluations on these bulls.

The programme was developed in 2005 and since then the progeny data has contributed significantly to the increased rate of genetic gain of the national dairy herd.

Benefits

Participating farmers have access to the next generation of genetics before any non-participating farmers; which essentially means their herd achieves greater genetic gain.

Even though you are accessing the next generation of genetics, the straws are cheap at only €8.50/straw, which is a great cost saving at an expensive time of the year.

In addition, a herd which uses these young bulls would be very attractive to AI companies for the future sourcing of young animals for the breeding programme – adding to the domestic sourcing of sires. At present over 90% of sires tested are Irish bred.

Taking part

The semen is distributed to participating herds in packs, by AI technicians and sales reps. The packs – which contain 25 straws – are Holstein-Friesian, pure Friesian and a multi-breed pack which includes a combination of Holstein-Friesian, Jersey and Jersey crossbreds.

Farmers using the semen must record all the required information, including milking recording data. Many farmers are already recording this data so little added work is needed.

This information is essential to quickly determine the reliability of the bulls and to identify the potential next generation of elite young bulls.