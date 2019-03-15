Hen Harrier Project to launch €80,000 grant fund

The Hen Harrier Project has announced that it is launching a grant fund to the tune of €80,000 for farmers involved in Hen Harrier Special Protection Areas (SPAs).

The new grant fund, entitled ‘Local Actions Grants’, is designed to cater for issues that could not be addressed through the habitat or supporting actions payments in the programme as it is.

The initiative is open to farmers (either individually or in groups), community groups, small local businesses, schools, sports clubs and social clubs serving the community in breeding Hen Harrier SPAs.

The closing date for applications for the spring round of the grant is April 15, at 5:00pm.

Applications for the initiative must be under one of the following themes: enhancing biodiversity; sustainable agriculture; education and training; and support for local food or craft producers.

Applications for funding of up to €5,000 will be considered for approval, and the exact amount to be made available will be agreed between the Hen Harrier Project and the applicant; this also applies to the scheduling of payments.

Anyone wishing to apply for funding must also have a “strong link” to one or more of the breeding SPAs, and must be able to demonstrate how the funding will be used in pursuit of the themes listed above.

Anyone who seeks funding for a project will be required to deliver the project within a specified time frame – typically 12 months.